An increase in the Fuel Surcharge rate on bills for October 2023 has been announced by the St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC).

In reference to an official release on Friday 13th October, the new rate is a direct outcome of the rising fuel costs incurred by VINLEC in September, coupled with a decrease in electricity generation at the hydro-stations due to low rainfall.

The new rate has increased by 11 cents.

VINLEC reminds the public that the cost of fuel used in electricity generation is determined by international market rates, and the Fuel Surcharge represented the cost of fuel required producing electricity.

Customers of VINLEC are being encouraged to employ conservation methods where possible, to help mitigate the impact of high fuel costs.