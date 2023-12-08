The La Vue Boutique Hotel and Beach Club will on December 31st be providing a unique experience to St. Vincent and the Grenadines with their Unmasked: Royalty Gala.

General Manager of La Vue Mr. Peter Edward during the unveiling ceremony held this week, promised that the event will be unlike anything that has been experienced in SVG prior, detailing just what will make it stand out.

“We will have an international, including Caribbean infused menu, that’s one. The display would be royalty, so it will be something that you’ve never seen in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. You will be playing the part, you will be dressing the part, if royalty means that you like somebody from the United Arab Emirates that’s what it is for you. So what will stand out is the infusing of the menu and the cultural aspect of it. We have three bands that will be performing on that night,” he said.

La Vue’s Unmasked: Royalty Gala is set for December 31st with tickets being sold at $150. Mr. Edward noted that there would be limited seating with the event only catering for 200. Displaying the demand that is already there for the gala he disclosed that there are 110 persons who have already made their reservations.