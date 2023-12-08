A flash flood watch is in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until further notice.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) in an official release has urged residents and motorists in low lying areas, areas prone to flooding, lahar or mudflows and landslides to be vigilant and exercise caution.

According to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services, a trough system continues to affect our islands and cloudy to overcast skies, pockets of light to heavy showers, periods of light rain and isolated thunderstorms are anticipated across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Fresh to strong (35-40 km/h) wind speeds are also anticipated during the upcoming days.

NEMO, in their release said that rainfall of approximately 3-5 inches with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas are possible within the upcoming days, warning that prolonged rainfall increases the possibility of landslides.

NEMO is urging all residents, especially persons living near rivers and streams to be vigilant. Residents in the red and orange volcano hazard zones have also been advised to be vigilant and exercise caution as lahar flows within the river system is still possible.