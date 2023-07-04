The Junior Chamber International St Vincent (referred to as JCI or Jaycees) convened a one-day Jaycee’s Health Fair on Friday June 30th, 2023. The Fair, which took place in the Ministerial Parking Lot on Halifax Street, Kingstown, were held under the theme – “Empowering your Health”; the fair involved the conducting of free high blood sugar and blood pressure testing, weight testing, birth control and condoms demonstration, HIV/AIDS and Syphilis testing, free seedlings samples and more.

Representatives from the Ministry of Health were on site to deliver pertinent information on nutrition and weight. Also, the All Smiles Dental Clinic assisted by supplying informational booklets and other materials on proper dental hygiene.

Patrons also had the opportunity to receive vision referrals compliments Courts Optical and exposure to information on safe sexual practices and condom usage by the St Vincent Planned Parenthood Association. Thanks to the Push Fitness Studio, patrons even had the opportunity to exercise on exhibited bikes.

JCI St Vincent is a non-governmental, voluntary organization with the main objective of developing and empowering young people, while contributing to community growth through active involvement.

