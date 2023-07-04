Two men have been arrested by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in connection with two separate stabbing incidents.

In the first case Antonio Patterson, a 23-year-old Labourer of Langley Park on June 30th, was arrested and charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding a 22-year-old Labourer of Georgetown by stabbing him on his head with a pair of scissors at Georgetown at about midnight on June 22nd. Patterson will appear at the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.

Meanwhile on June 17, 2023, Elomon Phillips, a 23-year-old Labourer from Villa, was arrested and charged with Wounding. Phillips is charged with unlawfully and maliciously injuring a 30-year-old Painter of Glen by stabbing him on his right hand with an unknown object”, at Arnos Vale about 5:30 am on July 2nd.

Phillips will appear at the Serious Offence Court to answer the charge.