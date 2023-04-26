Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) Ricardo Adams says the organization has heard the concerns of organizers of rural carnival events with regards to recent limitations of venues.

Mr. Adams said that they are currently in the process of clarifying which events can and can’t be hosted at different venues, highlighting events such as pageants, noting they are more than likely to be permitted, while events such as calypso shows might pose more of a problem.

“We heard, and as it is popular to say, we feel the pain of the promoters and the rural carnivals where the limitation on venues is concerned. We are in the process of getting some clarity in terms of what specifically are and are not allowed at what particular venues, because we know a lot of the rurals have beauty pageants and beauty pageants are not classified as fetes, that may be fairly straightforward,” Adams said.

The CDC’s Chairman however noted that there may be some difficulty encountered with the hosting of calypso shows at these venues.

“Where we can have some challenges is the determination of if there is a calypso show, what is that considered to be,” he said.

Mr. Adams said that he noticed that some promoters have gone ahead with making new accommodations their events following the news that venues such as the Arnos Vale Sporting complex will not be available this Carnival season.