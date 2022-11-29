With the Christmas season now upon us, Invest SVG is now launching their buy local campaign.

Deputy Executive Director at Invest SVG, Nadine Agard-Juillerat noted that with the expected significant increase in shopping expected during the season, this is the most opportune time to launch such a campaign.

During a call to WEFM’s Activated Morning program highlighted the positive impact their buy local campaign is expected to have.

“We think a buy local campaign is absolutely the best way to help build, strengthen and grow our economy and at the same time it affords us the opportunity to support entrepreneur ship, to increase jobs, so it’s more jobs creation, and to assist in the alleviation of poverty. In addition to that it also has health benefits, we want to make sure that everybody is eating healthy and that in turn contributes to rural development and it lifts our country to a point of pride and everybody else can see the fruits of our labour and furthermore it also assists us in heading into a direction of food security, that means we don’t depend on anyone else to feed us, in the event of anything. So a buy local campaign has a tremendous amount of plusses,” she said.

Invest SVG’s Deputy Executive Director said that the objective of the campaign is to encourage Vincentians to support local businesses, and that Invest SVG has collaborated with the nation’s supermarkets to have shelves of local products displayed during the campaign.