Wales boss Robert Page has defended the decision to let Neco Williams play on after the full-back’s head injury in the World Cup defeat against England.

Williams fell to the pitch after blocking Marcus Rashford’s 24th-minute shot with the top of his head.

The Nottingham Forest defender continued for another 12 minutes before being replaced by Connor Roberts.

Page said Williams was allowed to continue initially after passing Fifa’s concussion test, while brain injury charity Headway criticized the handling of the incident, saying “yet again medics are given no options” and also call for the introduction of a temporary concussion rule.