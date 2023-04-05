Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was targeted by “disgusting” racist abuse before he was sent off for celebrating scoring against Juventus in the Copa Italia semifinal, his representatives said, in the latest allegation of racism to hit Italian football.

Lukaku scored a stoppage-time penalty which secured Inter a 1-1 draw in Tuesday’s first leg but was then shown a second yellow card after the Belgian striker put a finger to his lips in front of home supporters in Turin.

“Tonight’s racist remarks made towards Romelu Lukaku by Juventus fans in Turin were beyond despicable and cannot be accepted,” Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation Sports International, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Yormark demanded an apology from Juventus for the “hostile and disgusting racist abuse” Lukaku received “before, during and after the penalty”.