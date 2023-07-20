An official press briefing was held earlier today with various Government officials present, where the commissioner of police Colin John addressed a mass shooting that resulted in the death of five persons.

Commissioner John disclosed the identities of the deceased as Lamont Hector aka “Dutchie”, of Paul’s Avenue; Jamal “Dutty” Bobb, of Ottley Hall; DeAndre Hillocks, of Long Wall; Ricky Taylor, of Long Wall; and, Kashie Primus, a 13-year-old student, of Long Wall.

Commissioner John goes on to say police processed the scene and are carrying out further investigations into these shooting and other offences.

In a release disseminated earlier on Thursday the police said that “serious crimes that are being committed are by and large committed by a very small group of people against others of the same ilk. We advised person to settle their differences in a more mature, civilize and amicable manner.

Also, we strongly advocate that person respect the rights to life of each other. The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is embarking on new methods of policing while utilizing the tried and tested police practices. We coveted your continued corporation and support in this venture to make all of us safe.”