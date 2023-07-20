Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who is currently on an official visit to Morocco, has addressed the mass shooting which took place in Kingstown on Wednesday night.

The Prime Minister appealed to the community to cooperate with the police by providing them with any information that may be of use in their investigations, noting that authorities are currently following leads.

“I want to appeal to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines—people in the communities to assist the police with any information you may have. The police are on high alert, so too the border control officials, customs, immigration.” He said.

Dr. Gonsalves noted that the police are following several leads that could lead to breakthroughs in the case in the next few days, saying that the Government will continue to put the safety of the Vincentian people at the top of its agenda.

“We have certain leads, I’ve been advised by the police and over the next few days we would be able to get a better handle as to who and what are responsible for these killings. I want you to know that the Government is resolved to get to the bottom of this and to continue to put the safety of our at the top of our agenda,”

Prime Minister Gonsalves in his brief address extended condolences to families of the deceased, stating that “any life lost diminishes all human beings in community,”

He reiterated that the authorities will get to the bottom of the mattered and assured the perpetrators will be brought to justice.