Power lines have been downed and houses washed into the sea after Storm Fiona battered Canada’s coastline.

At least one person died after being washed out to sea in Newfoundland, officials said.

Fiona was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Friday. Such weather events are rare in Canada, and police said the storm was “like nothing we’ve ever seen”.

The army has been deployed to Nova Scotia to assist the clean-up.

Parts of five provinces experienced torrential rain and winds of up to 100mph, with widespread flooding and hundreds of thousands of people left without power.

Prime Minister Trudeau says the military will be deployed to Nova Scotia, adding: “If there is anything the federal government can do to help, we will be there.”

He has said he will no longer travel to Japan to attend the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to deal with the storm’s aftermath.