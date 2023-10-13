Heavily tinted vehicles pose a major hazard to other road users without heavy tinting on their vehicles.

This is according to Assistant Superintendant of Police Parnel Browne while speaking on WE FM’s Cop Chat program on Thursday.

He said that in dealing vehicular accidents he has heard confessions from drivers that the tint installed on their vehicles had impeded their vision, ultimately causing the accident.

“With the tint on vehicles at night—we deal with motor vehicle accidents and people will confess that because their vehicles are so heavily tinted, they have to use these LED lights and they are still not able to see properly. The LED lights will blind the other person who is coming, who doesn’t have their vehicle heavily tinted, and you who have your vehicle heavily tinted could hardly see, hence creating a hazard to put your life and other people’s lives in danger,” he said.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during a recent appearance on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program disclosed that the tinting of vehicles in St. Vincent and the Grenadines would be regulated in an effort to combat criminal activity.