Parliamentary Representative for the North Leeward Constituency and Minister of Tourism Carlos James has donated eight desktop computers to the North Leeward Technical Institute.

Minister James said that the technical centre aid in the preparation of the young people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to seize opportunities that will be available soon.

He noted that Sandals Resorts International, as well as other investments in the hospitality industry will help to prepare young people in North Leeward and neighboring communities to seize the opportunities that will become available.

Minister James stated that several hotels have shown a willingness to collaborate with the North Leeward Technical Institute in order to equip people for work in the hospitality industry.