The re-imposition of COVID-19 restrictions in Guyana will be dependent on how fast new variants spread and their effects on the population.

During a COVID-19 Update, Guyana’s Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said officials are monitoring the science on emerging variants.

“If we are seeing severity, where a lot of people are going to be hospitalised and people are dying from the disease then obviously we’ll have to take the necessary measures,” Anthony stated.

Last week, the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) Director Carissa F Etienne urged member countries to be vigilant as COVID-19 cases in Europe and East Asia surge due to the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant.

“Time and time again, we’ve seen how the infection dynamics in Europe are mirrored here just a few weeks later,” Etienne said in a media briefing on April 6.

“We cannot ignore the risk of further COVID-19 surges,” she added.

The PAHO Director warned that some countries and territories have relaxed their COVID-19 restrictions prematurely.