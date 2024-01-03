The Grenadine House Hotel located in Kingstown Park; St. Vincent has put to rest claims of being affiliated with the Miss Plus Size Universe’s Pageant Prize Giving Ceremony scheduled for the 28th of February, 2024, slated under the name of promoter Pearl Williams.

In a post on their official facebook page, the company asked patrons to be advised that they are in no way affiliated with Pearl Williams regarding to the event in question.

Pearl Williams, a well known promoter requested to be a guest on WEFM’s Activated Mornings Segment during which she claimed that Grenadine House was venue for the upcoming Prize Giving Ceremony.

During the segment, contestants expressed dissatisfaction with the pageant and felt as if they were being taken advantage of and hence requested a refund of their investment.