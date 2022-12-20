The Guyana government says it intends to spend an estimated GUY$125 billion (One Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents) in improving the health care services for residents in the hinterland supporting critical upgrades to hospitals over the next three years.

President Dr Irfaan Ali, speaking at the commissioning of the new SMART hospital at Mabaruma in Region One, said that health facilities in other regions will also benefit from the funding.

Ali said of the GUY$125 billion, about GUY$4.1 billion will be spent on the infrastructure upgrades at Moruca, Mabaruma and Port Kaituma.

He said that some of the facilities are not up to par and lack basic amenities and must be changed.

He said importantly all the facilities will also receive the necessary equipment to provide critical services to the public. Steps will be taken to ensure basic medications are available at all health institutions.