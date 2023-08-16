The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is set to launch the Prime Minister’s Youth Advisory Council before the end of the month of August.

This was announced by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during the swearing in ceremony of Senator Shackell Bobb on Tuesday.

According to Prime Minister Gonsalves this council will engage with over 200 young people under the age of 25. He noted that it will be the responsibility of Senator Bobb to work with this new council.

‘Sometime before the end of this month, it is the intention of the Government to launch the Prime Minister’s Youth Advisory Council. This body will consist of a number around 30 or more persons at the center, but it would engage with different sectors, with individuals, over 200 young people, persons under the age of 25, and part of Shackell’s responsibility would be to work with the core body of that advisory council,’ he said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the council, set to be launched before the end of the month, will be chaired by Anson Latchman. He noted that other names have been finalized and said that they will be announced soon.