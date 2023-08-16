Former Senator Rochard Karim Ballah has been appointed as Director of Communication within the public service.

This was first announced by the Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves last month, and was again mentioned on Tuesday during the swearing of new senator Shackell Bobb.

‘He has been appointed to the position–public service position of Director of Communications. He demitted his office of senator as he wrote to your excellency, voluntarily. We discussed the matter as to where we could best make use of his immense skills,’ he said.

The Prime Minister expressed great confidence in Mr. Ballah in taking up his new post, one that has been vacant since the retirement of former Director of Communication Mr. Elson Crick.