The Government is offering financial assistance to the children of fishermen of Rose Place fishermen.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who first spoke about the assistance that will be made available to secondary school children of the fishermen, and how they can go about getting it.

“The fishermen, those who own boats, those who don’t own boats, crewmen and so on; I know they have bright children. They may be going to secondary school; if they are going to secondary school, no hassle. You bring the birth certificate, you bring a report from the school as to where you are, the school you’re going to or if you’ve just passed the CPEA and you’re going in, bring it by Angie for me, my permanent secretary and [we’ll] make sure you get sort out with your uniform, you can get books and make sure you get a monthly sum to help pay the transport and buy your lunch, probably a $200,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the same assistance will be made available to children of fishermen that attend the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

Prime Minister Gonsalves then goes on say that this assistance has also been made available for children of the fishermen who wish to pursue studies at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus.

“If your Youth going to university, if they want to do the open campus studies, they can go up to the Service commission located upstairs the post office building, get a form, fill it out and apply for the tuition scholarship. The tuition is about $10,000 a year”.

Gonsalves said all students would need if they are doing their studies at the Open Campus is the $10,000 which government would pay directly to the university and a laptop.

“There are ways we can help you with the laptop. In short, I want the fishermen’s children to be flying high like everybody else children and also those who own small shops a Rose Place”.

Gonsalves said students after filling out the forms could return them to Service Commissions and also take a copy to his Permanent Secretary Angie Jackson for the relevant assistance.