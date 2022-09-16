Following the tragic accident that occurred in Sandy Bay on September 11, 2022 that claimed the lives of 5 males from the village of Clare Valley and injured, the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has made available to the public 2 books of condolences. These books are located on the ground floor of the Financial Complex and the SVG Postal Corporation, and would be there until the day of the funeral.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced the placement of the books while speaking on radio on Wednesday.

“We have two condolence books, my permanent secretary has advised me that the ministry of ecclesiastic affairs—that’s the ministry of education, ecclesiastic affairs—to have two condolence books; one downstairs at the Financial Complex and one downstairs at the post office that persons can find, for us to express our condolences,” Gonsalves.

The Office of the Prime Minister in an official release encouraged the general public to offer condolences to the family of the deceased by signing any of the two books of condolences.