The Ministry of Education has released the preliminary results of the May/June 2022 CXC (CSEC) exam.

The top female performer is Chenise Harper of the Girls’ High School who sat 15 subjects and obtained 15 grade ones.

The top male performer is Keanu Child of the St Vincent Grammar School who sat 12 subjects and obtained 12 grade ones.

Honourable mention was also made of the following students:

Kerese Cozier- Girl’s High School- sat 14 subjects; obtained 14 grade ones

Halei Douglas- Girls’ High School- sat 14 subjects; obtained 14 grade ones

Ashlyn Francis- Girls’ High School- sat 14 subjects; obtained 13 grade ones and 1 grade two

Aneila Cato- Girls’ High School- sat 14 subjects; obtained 5 grade ones, 8 grade twos and 1 grade three

Information provided by the Ministry of Education shows a decline in this year’s CSEC Mathematics and English A performance. This year 2,006 candidates were registered. There were 1,364 school candidates from 26 secondary schools sitting papers I and II with 9,649 subject entries in 31 subject areas.

Approximately 66.55 per cent of the subject entries were awarded Grades I to III. The corresponding figure in 2019 was 74.33 per cent.

The following shows a comparison of the pass rates for the last four years:

2019 – 74.33 per cent

2020 – 81.86 per cent

2021- 83.48 per cent

2022- 66.55 per cent

The Ministry of Education says this year 16.96 per cent of the passes were at Grade I level, 35.40 per cent at Grade II level and 47.64 per cent at Grade III.

The figures in 2019 were 15.62 per cent at Grade I, 38.53 per cent at Grade II and 45.85 per cent at Grade III.

Additionally, English A recorded a pass rate of 64.12 per cent and Mathematics a pass rate of 26.01 per cent compared to 2019 where the pass rates were 76.08 per cent and 33.10 per cent respectively.

There were five schools which recorded percentage pass rates of 80 per cent or more:

Girls’ High School- 96.88 per cent

St Vincent Grammar School- 91.00 per cent

St Joseph’s Convent Kingstown- 82.24 per cent

Bequia Seventh Day Adventist School- 81.20 per cent

St Martin Secondary School- 80.95 per cent

Five schools obtained creditable pass rates between 60 per cent and 80 per cent:

St Joseph’s Covent Marriaqua- 76.38 per cent

Thomas Saunders Secondary School- 76.04 per cent

Mountain View Adventist Academy- 68.60 per cent

Bishop’s College Kingstown- 63.79 per cent

Buccament Bay Secondary School- 60.91 per cent

The Petit Bordel Secondary School (PBSS) and the St Vincent Grammar School (SVGS) show a slight improvement in their performance at the 2022 CSEC examinations. In 2021, the PBSS recorded a pass rate of 47.84 per cent and the SVGS recorded a pass rate of 89.54 per cent.

In 2022, PBSS pass rate increased to 51.79 per cent and the SVGS pass rate rose to 91.00 per cent. These figures represent an increase of 3.94 per cent and 1.46 per cent respectively.