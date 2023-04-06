Frank Lampard says he will “focus on the job in hand” after being named Chelsea’s caretaker manager, rather than trying to land the role full-time.

Lampard has completed a surprise return to Chelsea for the rest of the season, replacing the sacked Graham Potter.

The club says Lampard will take charge while they carry out an “exhaustive process” to find a permanent boss.

Lampard, who has been out of a job since he was dismissed by Everton in January, previously managed Chelsea from July 2019 until he was sacked in January 2021.

His first game will be away to Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday before a Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday.