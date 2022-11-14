Former NBA player, Kevin Garnett, an ex-professional basketball player from the United States known popularly as ‘KG, The Big Ticket, The Kid’ is in the Caribbean, namely St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Garnett was pictured meeting with Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves on Friday.

According to an online post from the Unity Labour Party (ULP), Garnett visited the residence of the Prime Minister on Friday morning to discuss potential investment opportunities in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Garnett, also known as “Big Ticket” is a millionaire who is also engaged in a number of business ventures mostly in terms of sports team ownership.

Garnett is an American former professional basketball player who played for 21 seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He is considered one of the greatest power forwards of all time. Garnett’s professional career included Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Nets.