The first draft of a comprehensive history of St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has been handed over to the Government of SVG.

The first of a two volume compilation charts the history of this country dating back 5 thousand years to contemporary times.

Four historians tasked with the project are Professor G Micheal Dennie, Dr. Adrian Fraser, Dr Cleve Scott and Dr. Arnold Thomas.

Speaking at a press briefing today where the handing over took place at the Carnival Development Corporation conference room, Professor G. Michael Dennie said it was a task they took with pride and Vincentians should be proud that their history is a story of resistance from colonial rule for over 300 years which virtually ushered in a “Pan- Caribbean consciousness”.

Volume 1 (one) of the draft publication is divided into three sections, the first is “The Rise and Fall of Indigenous Civlisations in SVG”; section 2 (two), “Slave Plantations and the Colonial State”; and section 3 is titled “Fighting Back: Nationalism in the Colonial State”.