Tropical Storm Martin is expected to become a hurricane today as it swirls in the central North Atlantic Ocean, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.

At 5 am AST, TS Martin, the 13th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, was about 1,220 kilometres east-northeast of Bermuda.

TS Martin is predicted to turn north-eastward and rapidly accelerate over the next couple of days. NHC said TS Martin will transition into a large and powerful extratropical low on Thursday. The storm currently does not pose a direct threat to land.