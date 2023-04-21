St. Vincent and the Grenadines Fire Service is calling for public cooperation in identifying perpetrators of bush fires.

Head of the SVG Fire Service, superintendent of police, Joel James, while on WEFM’s COP CHAT program appealed to those who know the identity of the persons setting these fires, and warned that there are legal ramifications for them.

“What is most difficult for us is that we are unable to reach the perpetrators, they do not listen to us, they are not listening to us. So I want persons who are listening, you may know some of these perpetrators, speak to them and call us as well so that we can speak to them as well. I also want you to know that if you are caught setting these fires you can and will be charged,” he said.

According to superintendent of police, Joel James bush fires are more prevalent on mainland St. Vincent than in the Grenadines.