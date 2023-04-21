St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among twenty countries invited to Columbia for a meeting on Venezuela pertaining to setting the framework for the political process internally as well as the sanctions on Venezuela.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during a press briefing held on Thursday.

“In Venezuela I had the opportunity to talk about a meeting to which St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been invited to in Colombia, Tuesday Next week, under the leadership of the President of Colombia, President Petro. Some twenty countries have been invited, two from CARICOM, St. Vincent and Barbados, to see if we can help to set the framework for the political process internally and in terms of the relationship between Venezuela and for example, the United States of America with the sanctions and the like to see how broadly the political process, internal and external, what can reasonably be done to smooth out any challenges or any antagonistic contradictions which may exist,” he said.

Colombia’s president announced Tuesday that he plans to convene an international conference that will seek to “promote dialogue between sectors of Venezuela.”

The move comes less than a week after Gustavo Petro met with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro in the capital Caracas.