A 41 year old labourer is dead following a fatal shooting in Mala village.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident that has left Jamal ‘Cribit’ Finch, of Sion Hill dead.

According to a release from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), Finch was walking along the Mala Village Public Road on his way home when he was accosted by armed assailant(s) and shot several times about his body.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer (DMO).

Police are asking anyone with information that can assist the police with this investigation to call 999/911 or, the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at telephone number 1-784- 457- 1211 ext. 4836/ 4837 or, any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.