Farmers here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being encouraged, particularly those in dry areas are being encouraged to get into corn production.

This encouragement came from Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar while visiting the corn plot of local veteran farmer Arthur Samuel.

Minister said that in 2024 the ministry will be providing interested farmers with the seeds needed to facilitate their dive into the world of corn farming.

“In St. Vincent and the Grenadines we are definitely increasing the production of corn. I am encouraging farmers, persons who are farming in areas that are very dry for many months of the year to get into corn production. We will be providing you with seeds in 2024, come on board,” he said.

Minister Caesar said the Government looks forward to working with farmers in different Agri-ecological zones in 2024.