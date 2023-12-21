The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC)’s Carollites have emerged the winners of the 2023 Christmas Carolling Contest.

The group of 30 performers wowed the audience, online viewers and judges, with their melodious rendition of Carol of the Bells, on their way to capturing the Best Traditional Song title.

Their original song, written by Utamu “Bongo Prime” Rose, was also well received and brought about nostalgia as the choir reflected on the “old time days” during their energetic delivery.

The Carollites took home the Glen Jackson Challenge Trophy, the first-place trophy, a voucher for lunch at La Vue Boutique Hotel and Beach Club and a $3,000.00 cash prize.

The 2023 Christmas Carolling Contest was held on December 19th at the Russel’s Auditorium.