The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour facilitated a workshop on agricultural census methodology and questionnaire pre-test in support of the Technical Assistance for Planning of Agricultural Census of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Project.

At a four-day session held at the Kingstown Methodist Church Hall, Mrs. Nerissa Gittens-McMillian, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour gave opening remarks. She outlined that, “we are here to work on an Agriculture Census, which will chart the way and assist us to do things better.”

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture also highlighted that, “the census will give us the capacity to know what we have and how best we can use it, whether in terms of crops, livestock and fisheries.”

Every ten years the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations develops and promote the World Programme for the Census of Agriculture, a set of international guidelines, which provide the basis for the planning, implementation and dissemination of agriculture censuses. The use of these guidelines by FAO member countries ensures that the census results are harmonized and internationally comparable, and allows countries to benchmark their performance against others.