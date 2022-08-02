Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says a damage assessment following heavy winds from a tropical wave this morning revealed the damage was not as bad as previously suspected.

Gonsalves gave the update in a national broadcast on state radio.

“We’ve had some damage this morning. The good news is the damage is not as extensive and the further good news is that it is the tail end of the tropical wave which affected more to the south,” he said.

Gonsalves reported that damage was limited to a few houses losing their roofs and fallen trees and there were power outages in a few areas.

There were no reports of injuries or loss of life.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) also reported that a house collapsed on Bequia under the strong winds.

At least five other homes in the south of Bequia also received damage.

A number of residents have been placed in a shelter at the Bequia S.D.A Primary.

Gonsalves said the government will be assisting persons whose homes were damaged.