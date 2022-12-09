The curtains came down on the 2022 Sagicor Inter Schools Netball Tournament at the Kingstown Netball Center on Thursday afternoon.

The Fancy Government School won convincingly over the Richland Park Government School, beating them 23-3.

The Central Leeward Secondary Warriors took the double titles in the secondary school category. The junior category final was a nail biting encounter, with Central just getting by the Gladiators of the Georgetown Secondary 24-23.

They stayed ahead in all quarters 7-6, 12-10, 20- 16, 24-23. The senior division game saw less resistance against Central Leeward from the Girls High School.

The Warriors controlled the four quarters 12-6, 23-12, 32-19 and 43-26.

