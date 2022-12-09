Vincentians are being urged to ensure the safety of their children before going out to do their Christmas shopping this holiday season.

This advice comes from Corporal Andrews of the Crime Prevention Unit within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, who was at the time speaking on WEFM’s Activated Mornings program.

Corporal Andrews advised parents and guardians to avoid having children supervise their children, as well as urged them to be careful about which adults supervise their young ones.

“We all know that we want to be in town in shopping—but our children, we have to make sure that our children are safe, they are our future, and sometimes we take things for granted. Now if you are leaving home and you have small children, do not leave them with a child, have some responsible adult, trustworthy adult, because in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, we know that there are a lot of persons who go under the bracket as great guardians, protective guardians but they’re really not, they are preying on our children. So at the same time while you want to enjoy the festive season, we have to look out for our children,” Corporal Andrews said.

Corporal Andrews urges caution this Christmas season.