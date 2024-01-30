The driver and conductor of an omnibus in a viral video where persons were seen falling out of the vehicle have been arrested and charged.

Police Constable 1040 Hunte provided the update during WE FM’s Traffic Talk segment, where he also noted that the driver’s license of the driver had been suspended pending the conclusion of the matter which is now before the court.

“In relation to the video that was seen circulating on social media over the weekend, where two persons allegedly fell out of an omnibus, an investigation has been launched, both the driver and the conductor have been arrested and charged. The driver of that omnibus driver’s license has been suspended pending the outcome of the matter which now before the courts,” he said.

The video which went viral over the weekend, showed at least two persons falling out of the moving omnibus which still had the door open as it departed the St. Vincent Girl’s High School bus stop.

The video led to renewed calls for more to be done by authorities in relation to the conduct of those operating public service vehicles.