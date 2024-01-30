There is a shortage of suitable lands for use as cemeteries here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is one of the challenges facing the traditional burial method on the island, with factors such as climate change also taking a toll on the nation’s cemeteries.

Minister of Urban Development Benarva Browne during a recent appearance on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program said that there are several activities being planned to address issues affecting cemeteries.

“There’s also a shortage of suitable lands for cemeteries as well, and the expansion is a bit of a challenge, and we also have the issues relating to climate change, climate change is really affecting the cemeteries. We have some activities planned to try and address the issues regarding cemeteries,” the Urban Development Minister said.

Minister Browne, during her appearance on the Issue At Hand program also disclosed that %25 of the 45 cemeteries being managed by the Urban Development Ministry are either at capacity or nearing capacity.