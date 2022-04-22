The cost of the construction of a senior home at Orange Hill that was originally estimated to cost $800,000 has now increased to $3 million.

This is according to Deputy Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel, who made the disclosure earlier this week while speaking on radio.

Minister Daniel says that a new document indicating the higher cost is currently under review.

“The cabinet of course, then sent the document to the ministry of transport and works, to the engineering department to the document reviewed to the extent whereby to the extent where the cabinet thought the designs were overdone, and the project has really moved from $800,000 to now $3 million” he said.

The home for senior citizens is to be built on lands at Orange Hill and would fall under the responsibility of the Lewis Punnet Home.

Minister Daniel on cost of Orange Hill Senior Home