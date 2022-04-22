Following the report of 2 new PCR and 9 new rapid antigen COVID-19 cases here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, active cases of the virus in country now stands at 48.

According to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s COVID-19 update for Thursday April 21st, one new recovery was confirmed.

There were no new patients admitted for COVID-19, which means hospitalizations remain at one. That patient is unvaccinated.

No new COVID-19 deaths have been recorded, which leaves SVG’s COVID-19 death toll at 106.

Over 70,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in country, with 36,167 first doses being administered and 30,306 second doses administered.

Since March of 2020, 8,394 COVID-19 cases have been reported here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.