Coreas Hazells Inc has announced a partnership with track and field sensation Shafiqua Maloney.

According to a release from the company, the collaboration involves a significant investment of $54,000 to support Ms. Maloney’s journey to the 2024 Olympics.

Coreas says that it is committed to fostering talent, promoting athleticism, and contributing to the success of outstanding individuals like Shafiqua Maloney.

The key highlights of the partnership, according to Coreas are:

1. Financial Support for Olympic Aspirations: The $54,000 investment from Coreas will directly contribute to Shafiqua Maloney’s training, travel expenses, and preparations for the 2024 Olympics.

2. Brand Ambassadorship: Shafiqua Maloney will also serve as a brand ambassador for Coreas, aligning her values with the company’s mission and vision. The collaboration will extend beyond financial support to include joint promotional activities.

3. Empowering Local Talent: Coreas has a longstanding tradition of empowering local talent and contributing to the development of the community. This partnership exemplifies the company’s dedication to nurturing and promoting excellence withinthe region.

The company, in its release, said that Shafiqua Maloney is a shining example of dedication and perseverance who has not only excelled in her athletic pursuits but has also inspired others to reach for their dreams, and that by investing in talented individuals like her, Coreas not only nurtures success but also cultivates a culture of excellence and achievement within the organization.