Construction on the St. Vincent Girls High School’s Grimble Hall is expected to be completed by March 2025.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on radio recently. The Prime Minister said that while work Grimble Hall was not a part of initial plans for rehabilitation, following reports it was determined that the work was necessary.

“The tendering process for the construction is scheduled to start on November 24th—that is to say which construction company is going to get the job to do it. Once you start the tendering process for the construction on November 24th, the bids which are in—which are to be received by January 19th next year and the contract to be awarded on March 4th next year; and once the contract is awarded on March 4th next year, having gone through all which I have just described, the works are scheduled to be completed on March 11th 2025, that is to say one year construction,” the Prime Minister said.

Various schools have been earmarked for repairs and new construction with funding provided through a joint project between the Caribbean Development Bank and Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines costing EC$40 million, and is separate from the general schools repair programme of the Government of SVG.