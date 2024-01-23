Construction of a market in Georgetown is set to commence this year. The market is expected to provide a safer and healthier place for persons to ply their trade.

Minister of Urban Development, Energy, Seaports Administration & Development, Grenadines Affairs and Local Government Benarva Browne speaking on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program said that the market will service more than just the North Windward constituency.

“A major budget item for Georgetown is the development of a Georgetown market. This market, although it is located in North Windward, it’s expected that it would serve both constituencies and both areas, persons within these areas are heavily entrenched within the agriculture industry,” Minister Browne said.

Minister Browne noted that the Georgetown marketplace has already been well established and that this new market building will just house these already existing operations.

“The Georgetown market where people meet to buy and sell goods is already an established market so we are just basically going to provide safer, healthier environment for people to ply their trades,” Minister Browne said.

Minister Browne said that the market will have space for 30 vendors and will include butcher stalls, as well as spaces for a manager, cleaning area and more. Minister Browne said that the Georgetown market will also have space for further expansion.