Airline operator Air Adelphi has announced the launching of charter services connecting Martinique, Saint Lucia and St Vincent commencing this week.

This development has been welcomed by Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture Carlos James.

Air Adelphi service will operate three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays offering convenient travel options between destinations.

The tourism minister said that this This is welcoming as it facilitates a particular niche of visitors coming to SVG’s shores, including those coming to indulge in the yachting tourism sector, while opening up additional markets and gateways to Europe.

Minister James noted that with Air France flying direct from Paris to Martinique weekly, the Air Adelphi connection is expected to boost travel from the French market to SVG.