Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is calling on all those in possession of illegal firearms to hand them in during the national gun amnesty, ahead of an imminent sharp increase in penalties for gun related crimes.

The Prime Minister said that one of two bills being taken to parliament on Thursday pertains to increase of penalties for gun related crimes, and will also introduce new offenses.

“Tomorrow we go to the House of Assembly. We have two bills. They came out of Select Committee, one dealing with increased penalties for firearms and ammunition. And I want those persons who have a fascination with guns and who having illegal guns to know this, the penalties are going to increase sharply and there are some new offenses. That’s why it is important for you to take the opportunity to hand in your gun during the amnesty, to feel it, to handle your gone during amnesty.”

The National Firearms Amnesty (NFA) 2024 began on Friday March 1st and will run until May 31, 2024.

According to police, “the Amnesty is a ‘No questions ask’ and ‘No prosecution’ initiative.

Anyone with an illegal firearm can hand over their weapons to the nearest police station or a minister of religion, head teacher, justice of the peace, parliamentarians/politicians, lawyer/solicitors or an authorized firearms dealer.