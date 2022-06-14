Commissioner of Police Colin John while appearing as a guest on the Issues at Hand program highlighted Owia and Union Island as weak areas in the borders of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Commissioner said that the Coast Guard pays particular attention to these areas due to their vulnerability.

“That’s one of the weak areas that we find firearms coming in. Based on our intel, Union Island and Owia can be quite vulnerable in these areas. Persons come in from St. Lucia in the cases of Owia, and persons come in from Grenada in the case of Union Island. These are areas that the Coast Guard, they are paying close attention to” he said.

Commissioner John also made mention of illegal activity concerning yachts.

“We have had intel where persons who come in on yachts, who are not just coming in as casual sailors or persons who are just here to enjoy themselves. Persons have used yachts to being in drugs and firearms in the country” the Police Commissioner said.