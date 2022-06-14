There are management issues within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The Prime Minister made the statement during an interaction with the Commissioner of Police Colin John on the Issues at Hand program on Sunday.

“There are some management issues inside of the force, and one of them—people have called in a lot about traffic offences, and people are right to talk these things” the Prime Minister said.

Gonsalves goes into further detail about the offence issues.

In relation to noise in the vehicle, there is a noise act, under the motovehicle and traffic act there are provisions there but what happens is this: because the traffic has increased its size, there are police officers in the district who don’t think they’re supposed to deal with traffic! But every policeman has to deal with every single infraction of the law. If you meet a man trafficking in drugs, you can’t say you’re not in the drug squad” he said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves reminded that officers sworn in to deal with the maintenance of law and order, not just one area of the law.

He noted that these were all management issues that the Commissioner of Police has to deal with, going on to say that he knows that he deals with them on an ongoing basis.

