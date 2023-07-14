The SVG Coast Guard Annual Youth Development Programme will commence on Monday 17th July 2023 with an official opening ceremony at the Calliaqua Town Hall.

Remarks will be delivered by the Commissioner of Police (COP) or his representative, Lieutenant Commander (Lt. Cdr) Deon Henry, representatives from the sponsors and the programme coordinator, Leading Seaman (L.S) Selwyn Isaacs.

The youth summer programme began in 1993 and is therefore marking its 30th year of operation.

Over that time about 3,700 individuals have participated in the programme.

The programme is being done in partnership with the Bank of St. Vincent and Grenadines, Sagicor Life Incorporated, Wind and Sea Tours Ltd, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority.

It will be conducted under the theme: Thirty years of shaping our Youths’ for Life’s High Seas, a release from the SVGCGS states.