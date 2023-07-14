The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Basketball Federation (SVGBF) hosts its first 3×3 Fundraising Competition under the new 2023-2027 Executive.

The competition will be held at the New Montrose Basketball Facility with 8 registered teams playing in accordance with the latest rules from the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Doors open at 3:30PM and games start at 4:00PM.

The newly elected SVGBF President, Suzette Jackson, and 3×3 Coordinator, Wayne Williams, express the importance of 3×3 games for the development of basketball within the country. Jackson and the members of the SVGBF state it as their aim to bring basketball to popularity and relevance as one of the top sports in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Plans include 3×3 competitions, 5×5 tournaments, workshops and technical development. The competition will begin with qualifying games: Heat Seekers vs South Rivers, Mavrix vs Playaz, Sandy Bay vs Blue Chip, and TMAC vs Union Island – results from the Draw held last Saturday, July 8th. In this 1-Day Competition, successful teams will advance to the Semi Finals and conclude with the Finals. As part of this fundraising effort, an entry fee of $5 for adults and $3 for children will be charged. Food and drinks on sale. All proceeds will go towards the ongoing development of basketball within St. Vincent and the Grenadines.