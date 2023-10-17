The Clare Valley Government School on Monday celebrated world food day by bringing food from around the region to school grounds.

The event saw foods from countries such as Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, El Salvador and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Doubles, madungo bakes, jerk chicken, flan, green banana, codfish and more were on display at the event.

Teacher in Charge Deron Samuel applauded the participation of teachers, parents and students in this year’s World Food Day celebration.

“The World Food Day celebrations have been excellent so far, all the teachers made a great impact in making sure that we represent almost every Caribbean country and their dish,” he said.

He continued: “The student participation has been good, they know that the 16th of October is World Food Day, they know the theme for World Food Day, which is Water is Life, Water is Food, Leave No One Behind,”

Member of the Organizing Committee for the event Grade One Teacher Ms. Dianna Cain said that though preparations were not easy, it was worth it for the result.

When asked what she thought the highlight of the school’s World Food Day celebrations was she highlighted the variety of food from around the region that was on offer.

“I believe—the regional dishes. I noticed this morning a lot of persons forsake our SVG stuff for the regional things but we love that, that’s why we brought them. One of the first things to finish here was the flan for El Salvador, I didn’t even see the flan but it’s done,” she said.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on Monday October 16th commemorated World Food Day 2023 under the theme: Water is Life. Water is Food. Leave no one behind.