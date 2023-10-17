Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says the Caribbean region is not immune to the implications of the current Israel-Hamas conflict and that the immediate impact for the region includes the question of rising oil prices and the threat of a widening of this particular conflict.

Speaking during a television programme ‘Eyes on the Middle East, Implications for our Region’ Prime Minister Gonsalves said a wider spread of this conflict could be worse than Ukraine.

He said there are large geopolitical questions at stake and all of them will have an impact.

The prime minister said the conflict can also impact the Caribbean region as it draws attention away from other matters. For instance, he said with COP28 UAE coming up, he believes a lot of that will take place in the shadow of Ukraine and this particular war which is going on.

He believes attention is going to be drawn and economic and political oxygen is going to be pulled away.